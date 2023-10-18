In relief for residents of small-sized apartments, the Tamil Nadu government has reduced the power tariff from the present Rs 8 per unit to Rs 5.50 per unit for common service connections.

This was announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin while addressing district collectors of Chennai and three suburban districts, and top state officials on Wednesday.

A few months ago, the tariff for common service connections, which are used for common lighting in apartment complexes, water pumps, etc, was increased significantly to Rs 8 per unit under the newly created common supply category. The steep hike severely affected middle-class residents in small-sized apartments.

Stalin said after considering the representations and concerns of various residential welfare associations, the government had decided to implement a new concessional tariff structure, under which the tariff for small-sized apartments that have 3 floors and below, or below 10 houses, will be charged Rs 5.50 per unit instead Rs 8 per unit for common service connections. This will be applicable to all small apartments across the state.

The Chief Minister also said toll fee collection at the Navalur toll plaza on the IT corridor in Chennai would be put on hold from October 19 based on a request from the public as metro rail works in those areas was causing traffic congestion.

