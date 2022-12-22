Tamil Nadu, despite its industrial progress, still has “miles to go” in developing a startup ecosystem, according to V Arun Roy, the state’s MSME Secretary. Speaking at a conclave organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry today, Roy said that the number of startups or unicorns produced in Tamil Nadu “is nowhere close” to Bengaluru, Delhi, or the Mumbai-Pune region.

“We are taking an array of steps to correct the situation,” he said. In this context, he said that to address the gender equality issue, the state government is planning to bring out a specific policy to incentivise and support women-led startups in the state.

Delivering the inaugural address at the “CII Tamil Nadu Startup Confluence 2022,” Roy said start-ups are still a “male-centric story,” and the state is looking to address this by bringing out a policy specifically to support women-led startups.

Roy said start-ups across the country are urban-centric, including in Tamil Nadu. He said to address this, Tamil Nadu has set up three regional start-up hubs in Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Erode. “Whatever Startup TN does in Chennai, a small replica of it is conducted in these three cities so entrepreneurs from these regions can benefit from the mentoring network.”

He also said most of the startups are IT-focused ones, and the State wants to nurture startups from other sectors like rural tech or green tech start-ups.

Startup ecosystem

The MSME secretary said a government can develop the startup ecosystem in multiple ways, including by providing financial support, easing access to finance, providing a market for startups, providing human resources, and improving the infrastructure. Roy added that the Tamil Nadu government is making efforts in each of these areas.

Roy said under finance, the state has set up a SEBI-registered alternate investment fund (Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund) to invest in sectors that are classified as emerging, which includes aerospace, precision engineering, food processing, and electronics, among others.

“We have also announced our intention to start the first equity fund called the “Green Climate Fund,” and we are awaiting SEBI registration,” Roy said.

He said another equity fund exclusively to invest in scheduled castes and scheduled tribes start-ups is also on the works and the fund is ready to make 4-5 investments in the next few months.