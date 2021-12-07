TN: Kazhuveli wetland notified as 16th Birds Sanctuary

The Tamil Nadu government has notified the Kazhuveli swamp/wetland in Vanur and Marakkanam taluks of Villupuram district as Kazhuveli Wetland Birds Sanctuary - 16th bird sanctuary in the State. The huge lake is said to be the second largest brackish water lake in South India after Pulicat.

It is said that the lake adjacent to the Bay of Bengal along the East Coast Road between Mahabalipuram and Puducherry attracts many long-distance migrant birds from Central Asia and Siberia.

The Government, after careful examination of the proposal of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wild Life Warden have intended to declare the area to an extent of 5151.60 hectares in Vanur and Marakkanam Taluks of Villupuram District as Kazhuveli Birds Sanctuary under sub section (1) of section 18 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 (Central Act 53 of 1972), says a Government Order issued by Environment Secretary Supriya Sahu.

The government considers that the area of Kazhuveli brackish water lake wetland in Nadukuppam, Seyyankuppam, Chettikuppam, Anumandai, Urani, Keelputhupattu, Koonimedu, Thirukkanur villages of Marakkanam Taluk and Kilapakkam, Kozhuvari, Kazhuperumpakam Devanam taluk in Villupuram district is of adequate ecological, faunal, floral and geomorphological significance, for the purpose of protecting, propagating and developing wildlife and its environment.

Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred in sub section (1) of section 18 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 (Central Act 53 of 1972), the Governor of Tamil Nadu hereby declares his intention to constitute the said area as Kazhuveli Wetland Birds Sanctuary, says the GO on Monday.