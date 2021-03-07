TN makes ‘Auto ePass’ mandatory for visitors

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing in Tamil Nadu, the State government has made ‘Auto ePass’ mandatory for all international and domestic passengers coming from other States/UT excepting Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

An order issued by the Health Secretary says that business travellers visiting the State for a short stay of 72 hours are exempt from home quarantine norms.

In respect of transit passengers from the UK, South Africa and Brazil whose final destination is Tamil Nadu and who have tested negative in transit airports in India, samples should be given for testing before leaving the airport.

Follow up action will be taken up by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine based on the test report, the order on the revised guidelines for Covid-19 said.

A self-declaration form for Covid-19 should be submitted on the Air Suvidha portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) before the scheduled travel into India along with travel history of past 14 days. They should carry negative RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey and upload it on the website.