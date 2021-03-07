TN makes ‘Auto ePass’ mandatory for visitors

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
With the number of coronavirus cases increasing in Tamil Nadu, the State government has made ‘Auto ePass’ mandatory for all international and domestic passengers coming from other States/UT excepting Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.
An order issued by the Health Secretary says that business travellers visiting the State for a short stay of 72 hours are exempt from home quarantine norms.
In respect of transit passengers from the UK, South Africa and Brazil whose final destination is Tamil Nadu and who have tested negative in transit airports in India, samples should be given for testing before leaving the airport.
Follow up action will be taken up by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine based on the test report, the order on the revised guidelines for Covid-19 said.
A self-declaration form for Covid-19 should be submitted on the Air Suvidha portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) before the scheduled travel into India along with travel history of past 14 days. They should carry negative RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey and upload it on the website.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...