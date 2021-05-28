TN: New Covid cases dip to 31,079; Recoveries higher at 31,255 on May 28

For the first time after many weeks, on Friday the number of Covid-19 positive persons discharged following treatment was higher than the daily number of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

On Friday, 31,255 Covid-19 patients were discharged while 31,079 new cases were reported to take the total number of cases above 20 lakhs to 20,09,700 infections.

The number of active cases stood at 3,12,386. Samples tested was 1,75,542.

For the third consecutive day on Friday, Coimbatore has surpassed Chennai in terms of maximum number of daily new cases by reporting 3,937 cases while Chennai reported 2,762 cases, according to State Health and Welfare Ministry data.

Tirupur reported 1,823 cases; Erode (1,731); Chengalpattu (1,379); Madurai (1,140: Trichy (1,287) and Kanyakumari (1,007).

Some good news for Tamil Nadu with active cases today (Friday) started negative growth after March 6 decreasing by 662 cases to 3,12,386 from 3,13,048 on Thursday. Overall in Tamil Nadu, ten days active cases growth rate reduced to 28 per cent. Test positive rate also reduced to 18.8 per cent from 20.3 per cent Testing increased to 1,75,542, said Vijayanand, a Covid analyst, in a tweet.

On Friday, 3,09,951 got vaccinated as against 3,23,915 on Thursday, the data said.