TN not to relax lockdown, restrictions to continue till May 3

It is status quo in Tamil Nadu. There will be no easing of the lockdown to control coronavirus and restrictions will continue till May 3, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. This is due to the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in the State, which now has a total of 1,520 patients infected with the virus.

The State government took this decision after consulting with the expert committee headed by Finance Secretary S Krishnan to identify various industries that can operate from April 20.

On April 16, both the Centre and State governments issued detailed guidelines on partial relaxation of the lockdown for various sectors from April 20 even while extending the lockdown till May 3.

Palaniswami said there is a need to intensify containment measures to check the spread of coronavirus. If the infection declines, necessary action will be taken as per recommendations of the committee.

Other States such as Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, Telengana, Maharashtra and Gujarat have also opted to to continue with the current restrictions.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 43 to reach a total of 1,520, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. Chennai alone saw 18 new coronavirus patients and Pudukkottai district, its first, he told newspersons giving the daily update. Today’s number was more than half the number of 105 reported on Sunday.

A total of 6,109 blood samples were tested on Monday - the highest per day. So far, 46,985 blood samples have been tested in the State, he said.

With two more deaths today, the total number of persons who died due to coronavirus increased to 17, he said.

Vijaybaskar said today 46 people have recovered from the virus and have been discharged. So far, a total of 457 persons have been discharged after recovery, he added.