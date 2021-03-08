News

TN: Over 1.10 lakh people receive Covid-19 vaccine shot

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 08, 2021

About 1.10 lakh people in Tamil Nadu got Covid-19 vaccination on Monday-- the highest since the start of the second phase, from March 1. Of this, 47,535 persons were over 60 years old and 26,787 were those between 45 years and 59 years. This takes the cumulative vaccination in the State to 9.58 lakh.

In the first phase of vaccination from January 16 to February 27 (nearly 42 days), the cumulative vaccination was 4.57 lakh. However, in the first eight days of the second phase the vaccination crossed the 5-lakh mark to 5.01 lakh, according to State Health Ministry data.

Published on March 08, 2021
