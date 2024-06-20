The number of deaths due to consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu, has risen to around 30 people. More than 80 people are undergoing treatment at hospitals, says various information coming from the district. Last night, the number of deaths was around 10.

Also read:Liquor price to increase in TN from Feb 1

This is the second major incident since May, 2023, when the State witnessed twin hooch tragedies in which 17 people died, after consuming illicit liquor, in Villupuram, and Chengalpattu districts.

The issue is likely to rock the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which is meeting today.

In a social media message, Chief Minister, MK Stalin said that he was shocked, and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime, have been arrested in this matter. Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it. Immediate action will be taken if the public informs about those involved in such crimes. Such crimes that ruin the society, will be suppressed with an iron fist.

He ordered the suspension of Superintendent of Police, Samay Singh Meena, and the transfer of Collector, Sravan Kumar Jatavah. He also ordered a CB-CID probe into the tragedy.

Tamil Nadu Governor, RN Ravi, in a social media message said, “Deeply shocked at the reported loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi. Many more victims are in serious condition, battling for lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for speedy recovery of those in hospitals. Every now and then, tragic loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquors, are reported from various parts of our state. This reflects continuing lapses in preventing production, and consumption of illicit liquor. This is a matter of serious concern.”

AIADMK leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a social media message, blamed the State government for the incident.

Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP National Spokesperson in X said, “It was not the first time this has happened. In May, 2023, over 20 were dead. Every year, such cases take place. It happens because DMK leadership is providing sanction, and patronage to such murderers. Will CM Stalin take responsibility? Should he not be held accountable?”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit