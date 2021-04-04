TN polls: ₹8.42 crore cash seized during the last 24 hours

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
In Tamil Nadu, cash and ‘kind’ together valued at ₹428.46 crore have been seized so far since the election was announced to the State Assembly and the lone by-poll for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat to be held simultaneously on April 6.
The seizure includes ₹225.5 crore in cash; precious metal (gold, silver, diamond and other ornaments) worth ₹176.11 crore; liquor (2,75,293 litres) worth ₹4.61 crore and other items valued at ₹20.01 crore, says a press release issued by State Election Commission.
In Tamil Nadu, 105 Expenditure Sensitive Constituencies were identified, and extra efforts as mandated by Election Commission of India (ECI) were strengthened.
Expenditure sensitive pockets were identified, and the teams have been directed to be extra vigilant during the last 72 hours. Four State Nodal Officers – 2 for Expenditure, 1 Police, 1 General Observer have been appointed by the ECI to oversee all the aspects of Election Expenditure Monitoring. A total of 118 Expenditure Observers have been drafted to monitor expenditure by candidates and political parties.
The last 72 hours are extremely sensitive from the expenditure standpoint. Towards this, round-the-clock surveillance has been taken up.
Patrolling has been strengthened during night and early morning along with Expenditure teams. This has resulted in significant seizures in the last 24 hours namely cash seizures of ₹91.56 lakh in Ranipet district; ₹1.23 crore in Thousand lights constituency, Chennai; ₹1.15 crore at Veerapandi, Salem; ₹1.06 crore in Vellore district, ₹98 lakh in Coimbatore City; ₹1.13 crore in Saidapet, Chennai; and ₹65 lakh cash at Virudhunagar Assembly Constituency. All put together the cash seizure during the last 24 hours stands at ₹8.42 crore.
Further 41,90 liquor bottles and 7,600 litre ‘fermented wash’ was seized, in different places, the release said.
For any complaints, people can call 1950 which will be received in the District Election Officers office and State Toll free number (1800 4252 1950) at CEO’s office. Complete confidentiality of the complainants will be maintained.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
On this day in 1932, Bruno Hauptmann was executed for the kidnapping and death of Charles Lindbergh Jr, the ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
A survey by Adobe, the company behind Photoshop, found that 56 per cent of people believed the photos they saw ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...