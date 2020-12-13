News

TN records 1,195 new Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 13, 2020 Published on December 13, 2020

1,195 Coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,98,888.

After 1,276 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,115.

There were 12 deaths registered and 69,568 samples tested.

Chennai reported an additional 340 cases while Coimbatore 115. All the other 35 districts had daily cases of less than 100, according to State health ministry data.

