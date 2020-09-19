News

TN records 5,569 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 19, 2020 Published on September 19, 2020

Patients discharged today were 5,556 in numbers

The number coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased by another 5,569 in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 5,36,477.

In the last 24 hours, 85,117 samples were tested to a total of 63,88,583.

After 5,556 covid-19 patients were discharged (total 4,81,273), the number of active cases stood at 46,453.

The number of deaths in the last 24 hours was 66 to take the total number of fatalities due to the virus to 8,751.

The number of infections in Chennai was 987; patients discharged 979, deaths were 8 and active cases were 9,966.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 293; Coimbatore - 565; Cuddalore - 289; Dharmapuri - 112; Erode - 166; Kancheepuram - 175; Kanyakumari - 105; Salem - 286; Thanjavur - 151; Thiruvallur - 282; Thiruvannamalai - 160; Thiruvarur - 100; Thirunelveli - 108; Tiruppur - 163; Trichy - 103; Vellore - 146 and Villupuram 144, according to health ministry.

