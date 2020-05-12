TN records 716 cases on Tuesday; 516 in Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu reported 716 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday to take the total tally to 8,718. Chennai alone contributed 510 cases. Total cases in the city is at 4,371.

Ariyalur recoded 36 cases, followed by Chengalapttu with 35; Perambalur and Thiruvallur with 27 each; Kancheepuram with 24 and Tiruvannamalai with 13 cases. Other districts, including Virudunagar, Theni and Ranipet split the rest of the numbers.

Four passengers who had returned from other countries tested positive. A total of 83 persons were discharged today after undergoing treatment. Eight deaths, including one after turning negative for infection, were reported to take the tally to 61 (39 in Chennai alone). The number of blood samples tested was 11,788, said a government report on Covid-19.