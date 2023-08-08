Tamil Nadu has recorded a jump in wild elephant numbers as per the synchronised Elephant Population Estimation Report. There are 2,961 elephants - up by 200 elephants from 2017 estimation. The synchronised survey covered TN, Kerala and Karnataka from May 17 to 19 this year.

In 2012, there were 4,015 elephants; up from 3,867 in 2007. In 2002, there were 3,737 elephants, the report said.

However, factors like developments, electrocutions and accidents on rail tracks led to fall in the number of elephants to 2,721 between 2012 and 2017, said sources

Out of the total 2,961 elephants, 2,477 are in the Nilgiris Eastern Ghats; 386 in Anamalai; 237 in Agasthyamalai; 190 in Coimbatore and 177 in Srivilliputhur, said report that was released by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday.

In coordination with neighbouring southern States (Karnataka), Tamil Nadu Forest Department conducted synchronised elephant population estimation from May 17 to 19. The estimation was done by 2,099 personnel including 368 volunteers covering 690 blocks across TN Kerala and Tamil Nadu on the same day.

This is aimed to estimate the population of wild elephants by direct (sample block count) and indirect (line transect dung count) methods as recommended by Project Elephant Directorate, Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India, and also to assess population structure (age-sex composition and sex ratio) using data from direct sightings of elephants in block counts and observations at waterholes in 26 forest divisions of Tamil Nadu.

