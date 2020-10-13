News

TN records over 4,600 new Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 13, 2020 Published on October 13, 2020

For the second consecutive day (and the first time since May 7), the number of daily coronavirus cases in the State in the last 24 hours dropped to less than 5,000 at 4,666 (it was 4,879 on Monday) to take the total number of infections to 6,65,930.

After 5,117 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 43,239. There were 57 deaths and 85,509 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 1,164 new cases; 1,217 Covid-19 patients were discharged and 13 deaths were reported. This is followed by maximum number of new cases in districts like Coimbatore (398), Salem (277), Chengalpattu (252) and Thiruvallur (236), according to Health Ministry data.

