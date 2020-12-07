News

TN registers additional 1,312 Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 07, 2020 Published on December 07, 2020

Tamil Nadu registered an additional 1,312 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,91,552. After 1,389 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,695.

There were 16 deaths registered and 64,010 samples tested.

In Chennai, there were 307 additional cases with 7 deaths with Coimbatore next with 124 cases and 2 deaths. In the rest 35 districts, the number of cases was less than 100, according to data provided by the State health ministry.

coronavirus
Tamil Nadu
