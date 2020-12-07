TN registers additional 1,312 Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu registered an additional 1,312 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,91,552. After 1,389 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,695.

There were 16 deaths registered and 64,010 samples tested.

In Chennai, there were 307 additional cases with 7 deaths with Coimbatore next with 124 cases and 2 deaths. In the rest 35 districts, the number of cases was less than 100, according to data provided by the State health ministry.