TN relaxes further Covid restrictions

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday removed existing restrictions for social, political and cultural gatherings. Effective Thursday, the government had also raised the number of people attending weddings to 500 from the existing 200 and at funerals to 250 from 100.

New Covid cases

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the State reported 320 new Covid cases. There were 3 deaths registered and 52,851 samples tested. After 946 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,437. Chennai and Coimbatore reported 89 and 45 new cases respectively.

After 60,010 persons were vaccinated, the total number of doses administered was 9,69,05,935, says health department data.