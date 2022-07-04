TN releases policies on R&D and Life Sciences Promotion

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday released two major policies—Research & Development Policy 2022 and Life Sciences Promotion Policy 2022. The State government has set a goal to double R&D expenditure from the government, higher education, and private sector by 2030, attracting ₹20,000 crore of investment in the Life Sciences and generating 50,000 jobs in the sector in the State.

Chief Minister MK Stalin released the policies at the Tamil Nadu Investors' First Port of Call-Investment Conclave held on Monday.

The Policy will provide a special package for R&D centres and Global Captive Centres that will include a special capital subsidy; an innovation lab incentive; a subsidy for software licence; a subsidy for product testing and prototyping facilities; and a training subsidy.

It aims to increase the inputs to R&D, including the number of researchers and scientists in both government and private sectors. The policy’s aim is also to increase innovation outputs such as patents and publications and develop a synergetic innovation ecosystem of research parks, research centres, Centres of Excellence and innovation hubs, says the policy.

On interventions, the policy aims at strengthening the knowledge infrastructure. This includes innovation clusters, dedicated hi-tech corridors along with industrial corridors, knowledge cities and research parks.

On enhancing human capital, the policy says technology transfer offices should be set up for capacity building in technical colleges and universities.

The Life Sciences Policy says that the special package of incentives for life sciences will include the incentives applicable to the Sunrise sectors under TNIP 2021. The policy will also include incentives like overseas training subsidies and anchor unit subsidies.

The policy’s mission is to transform the State into the most preferred destination for researchers in biologics, biosimilars, and medical technology. The initiative also aims to improve the ease of doing business for life sciences firms.

It aims to strengthen the industrial ecosystem for four broad segments: bio-technology and bio-services; pharma and nutraceutical industries; medical devices and medical textiles.