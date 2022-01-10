TN reports 12,895 new Covid cases on Sunday

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 12,895 new Covid cases as against 10,978 persons on Saturday.

Chennai contributed to half of the total infections with 6,186 (5,098) followed by ChengaLpattu (1,512) and Coimbatore (608).

After 1,808 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 51,335.

There were 12 deaths registered and 1,48,308 samples tested, says State Health department bulletin.