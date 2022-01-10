News

TN reports 12,895 new Covid cases on Sunday

Chennai | Updated on January 10, 2022

A girl being vaccinated for Covid-19 at a camp held in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu   -  The Hindu

Chennai contributed to half of the total infections with 6,186 patients

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 12,895 new Covid cases as against 10,978 persons on Saturday.

Chennai contributed to half of the total infections with 6,186 (5,098) followed by ChengaLpattu (1,512) and Coimbatore (608).

After 1,808 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 51,335.

There were 12 deaths registered and 1,48,308 samples tested, says State Health department bulletin.

Published on January 10, 2022

