TN reports 1,428 new Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 02, 2020 Published on December 02, 2020

With 11 deaths, 1,398 patients were discharged

The number of coronavirus cases increased in Tamil Nadu by another 1,428 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the State to 7,84,747.

After 1,398 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,999. A total of 11 deaths were registered and 68,854 samples were tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections rose by 397 followed by Coimbatore with 142 cases. In all the other 35 districts, the number of cases was less than 100.

