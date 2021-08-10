TN reports 1,929 Covid cases on Monday

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Monday reduced to1,929 (1,956 on Sunday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,77,237.

After 1,886 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 20,427.

The number of deaths registered was 23 and 1,54,702 samples were tested.

Chennai reported a slight drop in new cases to 182 (187); Coimbatore also saw a slight drop to 235 (241). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.

On Monday, a total of 2,14,891 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered as against 1,126,49 on Sunday.