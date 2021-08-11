News

TN reports 1,964 Covid cases on Wednesday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 11, 2021

Total number of active cases stand at 20,382

The number of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday increased to 1,964 (against 1,893 on Tuesday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,81,094.

After 1,917 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 20,382.

The number of deaths registered was 28 and 1,62,791 samples were tested.

Chennai reported an increase in new cases to 243 (from 209) and Coimbatore too saw an increase to 229 (from 225). In all other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.

Published on August 11, 2021

