TN reports 203 cases, crosses 100-mark for fourth straight day

Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 203 Covid-positive cases to take the total to 2,526 in the State, surpassing Thursday’s numbers. For the fourth consecutive day, the daily recording has been over 100 cases.

Chennai, alone, saw 176 cases with the total number in the city crossing the 1,000-mark to 1,082, says government data.

Chengalpattu was a distant second with eight cases; Tiruvallur (six), Madurai (three), Kancheepuram (two), Thanjavur (two), and Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Karur, Nagapattinam and Villupuram with one each.

One Covid-19 patient died on Friday, taking the total to 28.

With the increasing number of positive cases in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu government has appointed senior bureaucrat J Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Revenue Administration, as a special nodal officer for Greater Chennai to contain the spread of the virus.

Radhakrishnan will coordinate on Covid-related issues with the Commissioner of Greater Chennai and other teams formed for each zone. He will also be supported by a team of five IPS officers, says a government order.