TN reports 33,658 new Covid cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 33,658.

There were 303 deaths and 1,57,977 samples tested.After 20,095 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 1,95,339.

Chennai reported 6,640 cases followed by Coimbatore (3,124); Chengalpattu (2,013); Kancheepuram (1,521); Thiruvallur (1,551): Trichy (1,263); Kanyakumari (1,237); and Tiruppur (1,008).

On Saturday, 62,353 persons were vaccinated, says state health ministry data.