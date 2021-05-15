News

TN reports 33,658 new Covid cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 15, 2021

Chennai reported 6,640 cases followed by Coimbatore with 3,124 cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 33,658.

There were 303 deaths and 1,57,977 samples tested.After 20,095 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 1,95,339.

Chennai reported 6,640 cases followed by Coimbatore (3,124); Chengalpattu (2,013); Kancheepuram (1,521); Thiruvallur (1,551): Trichy (1,263); Kanyakumari (1,237); and Tiruppur (1,008).

On Saturday, 62,353 persons were vaccinated, says state health ministry data.

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
coronavirus
