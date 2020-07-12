News

TN reports 4,244 Covid-19 cases, 68 fatalities

PTI Chennai | Updated on July 12, 2020 Published on July 12, 2020

After a gap of a few days, the number of Covid-19 cases shot past the 4,000 mark in Tamil Nadu on Sunday with 4,244 fresh infections being reported, taking the tally to 1,38,470, the health department said.

Sixty-eight fatalities pushed the death count to 1,966, it said in a bulletin. Tamil Nadu had reported 4,343 cases on July 2; 4,329 on July 3; and 4,280 on July 4.

The bulletin said the number of recoveries continued to remain significant as 3,617 people were discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively, 89,532 patients have been discharged following treatment till date, while the active cases, including those in isolation, stood at 46,969, the bulletin said.

A total of 16,09,448 samples have been tested to date, of which 42,531 were on Sunday alone, it said

Chennai continued to record a dip in the number of fresh cases as 1,168 people tested positive for the virus, totalling 77,338 till date.

Published on July 12, 2020
coronavirus
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Digging deep into the Red Planet: Countries race to find signs of life on Mars