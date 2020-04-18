TN reports 49 new positive covid-19 cases; toll rises to 1,372

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
A further 49 persons have been infected with CoronoVirus in Tamil Nadu on Saturday to take the total number of cases in the State to 1,372.
The maximum number of positive cases was reported in Tiruppur (28) followed by Chennai (7), said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.
A total of 5,363 samples were tested today, Totally, 35,036 samples have been tested so far, he told newspersons. Today, 82 persons have recovered from the virus and discharged to take the total number of recovered cases to 365, he added.
The minister said that three more labs have got approval from the Centre to take the total number of labs in the State to 31 (government has 21 and private 10) - the maximum in the country.
Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation has made arrangements to get passes online within 90 minutes for any emergency.
The passes can also be got at the Chennai Corporation, said K Prakash, Chennai Corporation Commissioner. "We are working round the clock," he said.
Passes are issued for official work and for businesses. Individual can get the passes only for marriage (date fixed earlier and only for bride and groom, and their parents); death (for blood relations) and medical emergency, he said.
