TN reports 5,659 Covid cases

Chennai continues to witness an increasing trend in the number of coronavirus cases with over 1,000 infections on a daily basis in the last one week.

The number of cases in the last 24 hours in the city rose by 1,295. After 1,205 covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 11,320. There were 16 deaths.

Across Tamil Nadu, the number of new cases increased by 5,659 to take the total number of infections in the State to 5.97 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 86,928 samples were tested. After 5,610 covid-19 patients were discharged and 67 deaths, the number of active cases stood at 46,263.