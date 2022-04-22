TN reports 57 new Covid cases

Tamil Nadu reported 57 new Covid cases on Friday with Chennai alone contributing to 37 cases. At IIT Madras, 18 more cases were reported to take the tally inside the campus to 30 in the last two days.

The total number of cases in the State stood at 34,53,447 and the number of active cases 286.

‘Doctors on high alert’

A statement from IIT Madras said that the institute is fully geared up to meet any exigency. Our hospital and doctors are on high alert and being advised by the Tamil Nadu government. It is enforcing compliance to safety protocols with student volunteers rigorously.

All students are fully vaccinated. IIT Madras has handled three waves effectively and the lessons learnt during those will help us handle the current cases effectively, the statement said.