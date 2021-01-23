News

TN reports 586 new daily coronavirus cases on January 23, 2021

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 24, 2021 Published on January 23, 2021

There was an addition of 586 daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,34,171. After 673 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood declined to less than 5,000 to 4,984.

There were 2 deaths registered and 63,073 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 153 cases. In the rest of the State, the number of cases was less than 100 with Ramanathapuram reporting zero infection, according to State health ministry.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 23, 2021
Covid-19
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.