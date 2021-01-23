TN reports 586 new daily coronavirus cases on January 23, 2021

There was an addition of 586 daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,34,171. After 673 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood declined to less than 5,000 to 4,984.

There were 2 deaths registered and 63,073 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 153 cases. In the rest of the State, the number of cases was less than 100 with Ramanathapuram reporting zero infection, according to State health ministry.