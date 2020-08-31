TN reports 5,956 Covid cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased by another 5,956 in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 4.28 lakh.

In the last 24 hours, 75,100 samples were tested.

After 6,008 covid-19 patients were discharged (total 3.68 lakh), the number of active cases stood at 52,578

The number of deaths in the last 24 hours was 91 to take the total number of fatalities due to the virus to 7,322.

The number of infections in Chennai was 1,150; patients discharged 1,391; deaths were 19 and active cases are at 13,224.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (347); Coimbatore (589); Cuddalore (307); Dindigul (129); Erode (127); Kancheepuram (187); Madurai (127); Nagapattinam (105); Ranipet (124); Salem (497); Thanjavur (125); Thiruvallur (299); Thiruvannamalai (140); Thiruvarur (113);. Thoothukudi (111); Thirunelveli (106); Vellore (125) and Villupuram (176), according to health ministry.