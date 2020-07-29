TN reports 6,426 covid cases

Tamil Nadu saw another 6,426 coronavirus cases added in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 2.33 lakh. After 5,927 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 57,490.

The number of deaths in the State increased by 82 to 3,741.

Today, 60,794 samples were tested to take the total testing to 25.36 lakh.

In the last 24 hours in Chennai, an additional 1,117 cases were reported; 1,234 Covid-patients were discharged and 21 deaths were reported. The number of active cases in the city is 12,735.

With the current lockdown to end on July 31, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami met all the district collectors through video conference to take stock of the situation and discussed the containment strategy. On Thursday, he will meet health experts to take a decision on the lockdown.

The meeting assumes significance with the infection spreading fast in most of the districts.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of all those who are involved in containing the virus spread. Due to the efforts of the collectors, the spread of the virus is under control, he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Banwarilal Purohit will be in a ‘seven day’ isolation as three more persons in the Raj Bhavan tested positive for Coronavirus.

As a precautionary measure to last week Covid-19 cases, 38 persons of Raj Bhavan were tested positive. Of that, 35 persons are found to be negative and only three persons have tested positive and have been shifted to hospital forr treatment.

On Tuesday, Raj Bhavan Medical Officer carried out a regular health check of the Governor and found him fit and healthy. However, the doctor has advised him for seven days isolation, says a press release from Raj Bhavan.