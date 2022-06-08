TN reports spike in Covid cases for second consecutive day

The number of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu has spiked in the last two days. On Wednesday, the State reported 195 new cases, as against 144 on Tuesday and 90 on Monday. There was no Covid death reported on all the three days.

Following reports of a few positive cases in an educational institution in Kancheepuram district, 29 additional cases have been detected based on contact tracing. Standard cluster control measures have been put in place, says a media bulletin by the State Health Department.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan in a statement said five districts - Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore and Thiruvallur - have reported cases daily, while there have been sporadic cases in 12 other districts.

“The spurt in cases appears to be linked to the BA4 and BA5 lineage of Omicron, which has been detected in the state. A number of samples have been takem for genomic sequencing, in line with guidelines,” he said.

At the national level, 5,233 cases were reported on Wednesday morning, 41 per cent more than the previous day’s figure of 3,714. On Tuesday, Kerala reported 2,271 cases, Maharashtra 1,881 cases, including 1,242 cases in Mumbai, Delhi 450, and Karnataka 348 cases, including 339 in Bengaluru.

“Though the increase in cases in Tamil Nadu is less, we are expecting a rising trend. Our cases are likely to inch up to 200 or more in the coming days if we ignore the increase in the number of cases and overlook the positivity rate,” Radhakrishnan said.

He said four things should be done right -- they are ensuring that people wear masks in crowded and closed places; encouraging vaccination of those eligible; testing those with symptoms and encouraging them not to ignore the same, and advising those who have tested to self-isolate till results come.

“The state and the health department are prepared to handle any increase. Though symptoms have been mild and there has not been a significant increase in hospitalisation, we are not taking any chances and ensuring that we are prepared,” he said.