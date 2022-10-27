The Tamil Nadu government continues its efforts to woo big investments from global companies given the growing opportunities to set up shops in India in order to serve both Indian as well as global demand.

A high-level Government of Tamil Nadu delegation led by S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Investment Promotion, & Commerce, was in Taiwan to woo future investments into the state.

The delegation met Young Liu, CEO & Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world’s largest electronics manufacturer and the leading global science and technology solutions provider, at their headquarters in Taiwan.

Longstanding investments

“The delegation expressed appreciation for Foxconn’s longstanding investments in Tamil Nadu and elaborately discussed Foxconn’s plans for new ventures and investments, especially in emerging sectors, and offered Government’s complete support to the company in the State,” according to a tweet by Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state’s investment promotion agency.

The Foxconn Group has been operating three large electronic manufacturing units near Chennai – two in the Sriperumbudur manufacturing corridor and one in Sri City (Andhra Pradesh), employing more than 25,000 people.