TN sees decline in fresh Covid-19 cases: CM Palaniswami

The intensity of Coronavirus infection in Tamil Nadu has come down in the last three days, as evident from the declining numbers of positive cases, said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami.

On Thursday, 25 cases were reported. This was down from 38 fresh cases reported on Wednesday and 31 on Tuesday, as against 98 on Monday and 106 on Sunday, he said.

The decrease in number of fresh cases shows the Government’s efforts have helped in containing the contagion’s spread. “This disease is a big challenge,” Palansiwami told newspersons after chairing a meeting of district collectors to take stock of the preventive measures being implemented across the State.

Palaniswami said, nearly 5,590 people can be tested at the 27 certified labs (both government and private put together). As a precautionary measure, the State government has placed orders to procure additional medical equipment to handle spike in cases in future, as was witnessed in many countries, he said. The government has procured medicines worth ₹146 crore, he added.

Meanwhile, the State has formed a committee under the chairmanship of the Finance Secretary S Krishnan to identify various industries that can operate from April 20, said Palaniswami. Both, the Centre and the State, have issued detailed guidelines on partial relaxations of the lockdown to various sectors from April 30 even as the lockdown has been extended till May 3.

Further, once the lockdown is revoked on May 3, the committee will chalk out a plan on the phased withdrawal of restrictions. The government will act based on the committee’s report, he said.

Palaniswami said if any journalist is infected with the Coronavirus, the State would bear the treatment cost. If, unfortunately, any journalist dies, a sum of ₹5 lakhs will be provided to the bereaved family, he added.