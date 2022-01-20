TN sees surge in Covid cases, but Chennai sees lower infections

Surge in Covid cases across Tamil Nadu continued for the second day on Thursday with 28,561 new infections as against 26,981 on Wednesday.

However, in Chennai it was the reverse for the second day, with the city reporting lower cases of 7,520 as against 8,007 on Wednesday and 8,305 on Tuesday.

Among the districts, Coimbatore saw a spike with 3,390 new cases as against 3,082 on Wednesday and 2,228 on Tuesday.

However, 19,978 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,79,205

There were 39 deaths registered and 1,54,912 samples tested, according to health department data.

On Thursday, a total of 1,60,015 vaccines were administered in the State.