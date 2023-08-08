Tamil Nadu should be the R&D hub for India, and the State government wants to create R&D ecosystems in all the major cities, said TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce.

The industry, the government and academia are all in sync, and there is a need to push this to the next level through a strong R&D ecosystem. “Our dream is to make Tamil Nadu the R&D hub for India, if not for Asia. This is our prime aim going forward,” he said. “R&D is going to be key, and we should look at creating an innovation-oriented ecosystem,” he , he said addressing at the 187th Annual General Meeting of the MCCI (The Madras Chamber).

The minister said the next ten years is the best growth year for Tamil Nadu. Efforts should be made to create high end jobs. He also emphasised that the State government is keen on putting up a strong infrastructure for electric vehicles.

