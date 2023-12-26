With Tamil Nadu’s Global Investors Meet ten days away, the State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Tuesday launched a social media campaign, #OneTrillionDreams, to highlight the human stories behind the state’s robust industrial sector.

This campaign aligns with Chief Minister MK Stalin’s vision to transform Tamil Nadu into a $Trillion economy and is a precursor to the GIM event to be held in Chennai on January 7 and 8.

The #OneTrillionDreams campaign, to be carried on @TNIndMin and @TRBRajaa on X (formerly Twitter) and on the minister’s LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram accounts, is an effort to narrate the success stories of individuals working across various industries in Tamil Nadu. It aims to bring forth the “#FacesBehindNumbers” – the dedicated workforce driving the state’s industrial output, exports and economic growth, says a release.

Heroic narratives

Rajaa in the release said, “Through the #OneTrillionDreams campaign, we aim to celebrate the unsung heroes of Tamil Nadu’s industrial story. These narratives will not only inspire but also attract global investors to the vast opportunities our State offers, because our biggest strength is our people – the educated, talented and hardworking people who power our industries and workplaces.”

The campaign will feature a series of social media posts, each telling an emotive story of an individual or a group contributing significantly to the state’s industrial sector. These posts will be shared across various social media platforms, the release said.

The campaign was launched through the story of Senthil from electronics major Salcomp, who hails from a humble background and has become a global expert in electronics machine tools and advanced manufacturing.