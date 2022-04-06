TN to host Global Investors Meet in 2023 end, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced that Global Investors Meet (GIM) will be organised in December 2023 to attract more industrial investments. It will be the DMK government’s first GIM after returning to power last year.

Making a suo motu statement in the Legislative Assembly, Stalin said that between April and December, 2021, the foreign direct investment in Tamil Nadu has increased by 41.5 per cent. GIM will help the State attract more FDI and generate more employment opportunities to the youth.

Since taking power, the new government has so far signed 130 MoUs involving an investment of ₹68,375 crore, he said.

In the first edition of GIM held in 2015 under the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s leadership, 98 MoUs were inked, with potential investments of over ₹2.42 lakh crore. The second edition held in 2019 when Edapaddi K Palaniswami was the Chief Minister, saw signing of 304 MoUs and agreements entailing investments to the tune of over ₹3,00,431 crore.