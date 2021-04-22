TN to organise free vaccination camps from May 1

Tamil Nadu government will organise vaccination camps across the State from May 1, to provide the vaccines free of cost to the general public. All those above the age of 18 years can get inoculated.

Construction and migrant workers, transport employees, government staff, school and college teachers, retail traders, and auto drivers would be vaccinated on a priority basis, says a press release.

Meanwhile, the State reported an addition of 12,652 coronavirus cases on Thursday (11,681 on Wednesday). However, after 7,526 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 89,428.

There were 59 deaths registered and 1,15,653 samples tested.

Chennai reported 3,789 new infections followed by Chengalpattu (906); Coimbatore (689) and Tiruvallur (510), according to State Health Ministry data.