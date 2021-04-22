News

TN to organise free vaccination camps from May 1

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 22, 2021

The vehicle carrying the Covid-19 vaccines reach the Department of Public Health Vaccine store of the Tamil Nadu government in Chennai on Tuesday   -  Bijoy Ghosh

The state reported 12,652 new cases

Tamil Nadu government will organise vaccination camps across the State from May 1, to provide the vaccines free of cost to the general public. All those above the age of 18 years can get inoculated.

Construction and migrant workers, transport employees, government staff, school and college teachers, retail traders, and auto drivers would be vaccinated on a priority basis, says a press release.

Meanwhile, the State reported an addition of 12,652 coronavirus cases on Thursday (11,681 on Wednesday). However, after 7,526 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 89,428.

There were 59 deaths registered and 1,15,653 samples tested.

Chennai reported 3,789 new infections followed by Chengalpattu (906); Coimbatore (689) and Tiruvallur (510), according to State Health Ministry data.

Published on April 22, 2021

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
