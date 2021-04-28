News

TN to procure 1.50 crore Covid-19 vaccines

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 28, 2021

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered to procure 1.50 crore Covid-19 vaccines in the first phase, as the State gears up to vaccinate for free all those above 18 years from May 1, says a government press release.

Till April 30, the vaccination was only for those above 45 years. However, from May 1, everybody above 18 years can get inoculated.

As on Tuesday, 55,51,744 doses of vaccines have been administered.

Published on April 28, 2021

