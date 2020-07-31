TN tops in Covid-19 testing

Tamil Nadu saw an additional 5,881 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 2.45 lakh. After 5,778 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 57,968.

The number of deaths in the increased by 97 to a total of 3,935.

Today, 60,276 samples were tested to take the total number of testing so far to 26.58 lakh.

State Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar tweeted, “With the right planning & great support from @CMOTamilNadu, TN tops in the country in Covid testing. Test, Track, Isolate, Treat is the process we follow in the fight against #COVID19. Together we shall overcome."

Prabhdeep Kaur, Scientist–E/Deputy Director, Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute of Epidemiology, tweeted, “It is truly an achievement to build a network of 119 labs, starting from one lab in March in Tamil Nadu. Aggressive testing reduced transmission in @chennaicorp; other districts gradually scaling testing - it is important to ensure short turnaround time.” She said in response to the minister's tweet.

In the last 24 hours in Chennai, an additional 1,013 cases were reported; 1,026 Covid-patients were discharged and 21 deaths were reported. The number of active cases in the city is 12,765.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (334); Kancheepuram (485); Ranipet (359); Theni (299); Tiruvallur (373); Thoothukudi (284); and Virudhunagar (357), according to health ministry.