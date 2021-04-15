News

Tamil Nadu: Two lakh people get Covid-19 vaccine shots on April 15

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 15, 2021

Around 7,987 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the state

For the first time daily Covid-19 vaccination in Tamil Nadu crossed the two lakh mark, to touch 2,17,666 on Thursday (73,633 on Wednesday). The previous highest was 1.52 lakh achieved on March 22. So far, 43.90 lakh persons have taken the vaccination.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported an addition of 7,987 coronavirus cases on Thursday (7,819 on Wednesday). However, a record high of 4,176 patients were discharged, and the number of active cases stood at 58,097.

There were 29 deaths registered, and 95,387 samples tested.

Chennai saw an addition of 2,558 cases followed by Chengalpattu (685); Coimbatore (534) and Tiruvallur (473), according to State Health Ministry data.

Published on April 15, 2021

