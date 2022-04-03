TN withdraws order imposing Covid restrictions

With the number of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu declining to less than 25, the State government withdrew its notification issued on November 18, 2021 imposing restrictions. Henceforth, vaccination is not compulsory to enter public places, said a health department official.

TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said that in continuation to the recent reduction in Covid cases and lifting of all restrictions laid down to prevent Covid by the Centre and the State, achieving a coverage of more than 92 per cent and 75 per cent of first and second dose Covid vaccination above 18 years, it is decided to withdraw the notification issued under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 on November 18, 2021 with immediate effect.

He asked the Director of Public Health, all District Deputy Directors, the City Health Officer in Greater Chennai Corporation, and other local bodies to ensure that people are encouraged to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, including maintaining social distance, wearing face masks, hand washing and avoiding crowd.

He also asked the authorities to create awareness on the importance of vaccination and encourage the eligible to take the first, second and the booster dose, as the case may be.

Meanwhile, the number of daily Covid cases in the State on Sunday declined less than 25 to 23. A total of 32 patients were discharged and the active cases was 284. A total of 23,799 samples tested and there was zero death in the State. The Chennai reported 12 new cases.