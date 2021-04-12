News

TN witnesses 6,618 new Covid-19 infection on Sunday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 12, 2021

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 6,618 (5,989 on Saturday) to a total of 9,33,434.

However, after 2,314 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 41,955 There were 22 deaths and 88,538 samples tested.

Chennai reported the maximum number of infections in the State with 2,124 cases; followed by Chengalpattu (631); Coimbatore (617) and Tiruvallur (296).

On Sunday, 47,205 persons were provided with Covid-19 vaccination (1.27 lakh on Saturday), according to State health department data.

Published on April 12, 2021

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
