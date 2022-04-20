TN woos students to become entrepreneurs

Tamil Nadu lags behind states like Gujarat, Karnataka or Kerala when it comes to startups. The State has just 5 unicorns compared to Karnataka’s 37. Even in the States’ Startup Ranking 2019, Karnataka and Kerala emerged as ‘top’ performers while Tamil Nadu was ranked at the bottom as ‘emerging startup ecosystems.’ Even States like Telengana, Punjab and Nagaland were ranked above Nadu as ‘aspiring leaders.’

The TN Government wants to change this. In December 2020, it came out with the Startup and Innovation Policy. It is now expanding its efforts by catching people young and inculcating the virtues on entrepreneurship. The Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (Tansim), which focuses on startups and innovation, will be involved to create a “mindset change” among the student and parent community when it comes to entreprenuership. By doing so, it hopes to convert 2-5 per cent of the students as entrepreneurs. This has been revealed in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department’s Policy Note for 2022-23.

Established in March 2021 as a Section 8 company, Tansim’s mission is to encourage, facilitate and support the emergence of at least 10,000 startups before 2025-26 in the State.

Innovation policy

The Tamil Nadu Start Up and Innovation Policy focusses on introducing entrepreneurship competencies in schools. As the economic development is increasingly knowledge-driven, there is need for a new approach that inculcate innovation & entrepreneurship from high-school level. This will be fostered through school level entrepreneurship programmes to inculcate entrepreneurship as a career choice and provide basic foundational understanding, the policy said.

Tansim, which is branded and promoted as StartupTN, is also working with the long-term vision of making Tamil Nadu a global innovation hub and the most preferred destination for Startups; creating a global network of investors, mentors and market connectors to energise the startup ecosystem.

Tansim proposes to establish ‘Regional Startup Hubs’ in tier II & III regions of the State. Currently, 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the ecosystem activities are concentrated in Chennai and Coimbatore. Tansim will be launching its Regional Startup Hubs in Madurai, Tirunelveli and Erode also with the support of the respective district administrations and the local stakeholders.

The hubs would function as a nerve centre and extend support to the Startup founders of the region with access to funding, mentors, markets and other growth enabling opportunities. The Regional Startup Hub initiative would greatly help the inclusive mass entrepreneurship policy adopted by Tansim, the Policy Note said.