Tamil Nadu woos Tesla to set up its plant in the State

Even as Tesla reached out to the Government of India seeking favourable policies to enter India, many States are already wooing the electric car maker. After Telengana and Maharashtra invited Tesla to set up its manufacturing facility in their respective states, Tamil Nadu on Monday reached out to the company co-founder Elon Musk through the social media.

Tamil Nadu industry minister Thangam Thennarasu tweeted that the State accounts for 34 per cent share in total planned investments for Electric Vehicles (EV). “Welcome to India's EV capital. Also Tamil Nadu is one of the top nine renewable energy markets in the world,” he said.

The invitation to Tesla from various state governments came after Musk in a reply last week to a tweet seeking an update on Tesla’s launch plan in India, said “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government.”

A senior Tamil Nadu government official said discussions are being held with Tesla on bringing them to the State.

Thennarasu in his tweet said that In the EV sector, Tamil Nadu has manufacturing companies such as OLA Electric; Ather, Ampere by Greaves, M Auto, TVS, Hyundai, SVM, TI India, DP Autoindia; in battery manufacturing companies such as BYD, Grinntech, Lucas TVS LiEnergy and electric powertrains like Mahle.

An E-Vehicle park over an extent of 300 acres is coming up in Manallur in Thiruvallur district and a mobility park in 300 acres is planned in Hosur in Krishnagiri district, the tweet said.