News

TNAU revamps its website

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on May 09, 2020 Published on May 09, 2020

The redesigned and revamped official website of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) with the latest information of the activities of its colleges, Directorates, Research Stations and KVKs was launched on Friday.

N.Kumar, Vice Chancellor, TNAU launched the new website.It can be accessed from the link of the old website www.tnau.ac.in by clicking the scroll message “TNAU New Website”.

Published on May 09, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Trump casts doubt on future of US-China trade deal