TNeGA to help government in data-based planning

Tamil Nadu government plans to put in place a data-driven decision support system through “data purity and data governance”. All government departments have been asked to share data with the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) to aid in planning, implementation and execution of government schemes and programmes. This will ensure efficient, transparent and seamless service delivery to citizens, says a Government Order.
The GO issued by Information Technology Secretary Neeraj Mittal said that all departments should provide TNeGA a one-time ‘dump’ of its electronic data and thereafter, updates through differential files/APIs as mandated by TNeGA. The data technical team at the agency will guide departments on the data sharing protocols. As the Government of Tamil Nadu is the owner of all data, including transaction data, that is being collected, held, or generated in all government departments and its PSUs/agencies, it now mandates TNeGA to obtain an electronic copy of the data.
All government departments must also take immediate action to identify the schemes/services for seeding of Aadhaar in their respective databases, if applicable. The Government departments shall then take steps to collect the Aadhaar number of the beneficiaries, and accordingly authenticate the beneficiary as appropriate for the schemes/services so notified.
Necessary modifications to applications/portals databases/processes shall be carried out before December 31 to capture Aadhaar number and integrate Aadhaar authentication at the time of delivery of service, the GO said.
