TN’s action plan for tap water connection for all households

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department of Tamil Nadu envisions functional tap water connection to all households, water balance plan and providing ‘world class’ infrastructure in all cities and towns. The State government intends to achieve this by preparing a well-laid action plan with a promise to implement it in a time-bound manner, according to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department’s Policy Note for 2021-2022 presented in the State Assembly.
With a view to achieve sustainable and inclusive development, the department has formulated a citizen-centric roadmap for the next 10 years. The salient points for Vision 2031 include provisions for water supply, sanitation, solid waste management, basic healthcare for all; green and clean cities; adequate roads, streetlights and crematoriums.
The rate of urbanisation in Tamil Nadu is highest among the large States in India with 48.45 per cent of its population living in urban areas at the time of Census 2011.
Urban population in the State grew from 1.9 crore in 1991 (34 per cent of total population) to 3.5 crore in 2011 (48.45 per cent of total population) translating to a growth of 83 per cent. During this period, India’s urban population grew from 25.71 per cent to 31.16 per cent.
Tamil Nadu’s high urbanisation level is also a reflection and a contributor to its vibrant and diversified economic base, as the second largest State in terms of Gross State Domestic Product among Indian States. Yet, the continued pace of urbanisation is adding to the strain on urban infrastructure and service delivery in cities and towns with attendant concerns around quality of urban living.
Also read: TN plans to construct 1,000 check dams and barrages in next 10 years
On Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the policy note said it is facing a severe shortfall in revenue receipts of property tax collection due to deferment of general revision of property tax rates and the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. Property tax is the main source of revenue for urban local bodies.
Additionally, GCC has an outstanding loan amount of ₹2,715.17 crore (including ₹550 crore overdraft from State Bank of India), pending contractor payments of ₹218.57 crore and ₹511.97 crore payable to various government agencies. Apart from this, the GCC is expected to incur additional expenditure on account of outsourcing of solid waste management in 10 zones, the policy note said
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...