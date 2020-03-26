To ease supply of essential services, Karnataka police meets with service providers, allows 24/7 working

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
To ease the supply of essential services in Bengaluru, the State government and the Police have drawn up an elaborate plan to allow aggregators involved in essential services to operate during the lock-down period.
Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), Praveen Sood, took stock of the situation and facilitated meetings involving the e-commerce, retailers and suppliers and the police across the State at the district and taluk level.
Sood said, “Delivery staff are the backbone of e-commerce services related to food, groceries and medicines. They can be open 24/7 across Karnataka. So that people don’t crowd in the morning and evening.”
With regard to inter-State goods movement, a senior officer said, “As of now we are prioritising the movement of essential commodities and food items. For other industrial goods it may take a while.”
The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao, met over 300 e-commerce, food caterers, medicine/pharmacy chains, grocery stores and animal products delivery aggregators on Wednesday.
After the meeting, the Police Commissioner said, “Persons and vehicle passes will be issued based on Aadhaar card and organisation request letter, initially physically, later it will be online, bulk, without borders from across all eight DCP offices, even transferable passes are being considered.”
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), too has joined hands with Bengaluru Police in easing supply of essential services.
BBMP commissioner BH Anil Kumar tweeted, “Exemption has been granted for Online delivery services during the lockdown period. Citizens need not panic.” He further said “A video conference was held with #Bengaluru RWAs to apprise them of arrangements made for this lockdown. @Cpblr & Spl Comm Dr Surpur were at hand to answer queries. Apart from steps taken by police, they were asked to ensure residents stay home and safe.”
Anil Kumar on Wednesday said, “As a humane gesture, BBMP arranged food for its night shelter residents as they cannot step out during the lockdown.”
The oil marketing companies — IndianOil, BPC and HPC have ensured the supply of cooking gas ( LPG) round the clock throughout Karnataka. A oil marketing company executive said, “Delivery operations like receipt of bulk LPG, bottling and distribution of cooking gas cylinders are functioning and the supplies are maintained normally. Gas agencies have also stocked sufficient filled LPG cylinders to cater to public demand in case of any exigencies. The delivery system is also gearing up to the new situation. State Government is also giving special provision for LPG refill supplies treating it as essential commodity.”
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...