To ease supply of essential services, Karnataka police meets with service providers, allows 24/7 working

To ease the supply of essential services in Bengaluru, the State government and the Police have drawn up an elaborate plan to allow aggregators involved in essential services to operate during the lock-down period.

Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), Praveen Sood, took stock of the situation and facilitated meetings involving the e-commerce, retailers and suppliers and the police across the State at the district and taluk level.

Sood said, “Delivery staff are the backbone of e-commerce services related to food, groceries and medicines. They can be open 24/7 across Karnataka. So that people don’t crowd in the morning and evening.”

With regard to inter-State goods movement, a senior officer said, “As of now we are prioritising the movement of essential commodities and food items. For other industrial goods it may take a while.”

The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao, met over 300 e-commerce, food caterers, medicine/pharmacy chains, grocery stores and animal products delivery aggregators on Wednesday.

After the meeting, the Police Commissioner said, “Persons and vehicle passes will be issued based on Aadhaar card and organisation request letter, initially physically, later it will be online, bulk, without borders from across all eight DCP offices, even transferable passes are being considered.”

Retailers and aggregators

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), too has joined hands with Bengaluru Police in easing supply of essential services.

BBMP commissioner BH Anil Kumar tweeted, “Exemption has been granted for Online delivery services during the lockdown period. Citizens need not panic.” He further said “A video conference was held with #Bengaluru RWAs to apprise them of arrangements made for this lockdown. @Cpblr & Spl Comm Dr Surpur were at hand to answer queries. Apart from steps taken by police, they were asked to ensure residents stay home and safe.”

Anil Kumar on Wednesday said, “As a humane gesture, BBMP arranged food for its night shelter residents as they cannot step out during the lockdown.”

The oil marketing companies — IndianOil, BPC and HPC have ensured the supply of cooking gas ( LPG) round the clock throughout Karnataka. A oil marketing company executive said, “Delivery operations like receipt of bulk LPG, bottling and distribution of cooking gas cylinders are functioning and the supplies are maintained normally. Gas agencies have also stocked sufficient filled LPG cylinders to cater to public demand in case of any exigencies. The delivery system is also gearing up to the new situation. State Government is also giving special provision for LPG refill supplies treating it as essential commodity.”