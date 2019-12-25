Top articles of Businessline for 2019

1. Developments in the Telecom Industry

The Reliance Group witnessed a few turbulent times in 2019. Mukesh Ambani had to step into save his younger brother Anil from going to jail for not paying the Swedish Equipment major Ericsson. Mukesh had agreed to help Anil after their mother, Kokilaben, requested him to do so.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) paid its employees their salary due for the month of October only by the month of December!

2. Top stories from the world of information technology

BusinessLine’s exclusive article on how Airtel Digital TV subscribers could select channels or channel bouquets as per their desires had topped the charts! The directive on allowing a la carte subscription was issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

India’s second largest IT company, Infosys, faced many tou gh moments this year. The case involving a whistleblower group, Ethical Employees, made headlines across the country. This group had allegedly complained to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Infosys Board that the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Salil Parekh, was indulging in “unethical practices” to boost short-term revenues and profits.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold had drawn the attention of android fans across the globe. Costing Rs 1.6 lakh, this phone is said to be ideal for those who love to multi-task. It has 12 GB RAM and an internal storage of 512 GB.

3. A look at the PMC scam and the EPF

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had directed put the Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank) under certain directions for six months from the close of business of the bank on September 23, 2019. One of the directions were that the bank’s depositors would be allowed to withdraw a sum not exceeding Rs 1,000 of the total balance in every savings bank account or current account or any other deposit account by whatever name called.

BusinessLine’s article on Employee Provident Funds (EPF) had thrown light on the changes that are likely to impact the salaried citizen today. Moreover, it presents an in-depth analysis of the EPF, its features, as well as its position vis-à-vis other investment options.

4. Beed, Lok Sabha elections, Citizenship Bill and more

The Lok Sabha elections in the year 2019 saw the return of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister. Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman were made the Home Minister, Defence Minister and Finance Minister respectively.

Months after the Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra went to the polls. The State soon saw Shiv Sena leader, Uddhav Thackeray, being appointed as the Chief Minister. This came a few weeks after the Presidents’ rule was retracted from the State.

The Indian Parliament introduced the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which provides a path to Indian citizenship for Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian religious minorities fleeing persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

On October 31, 2019, the State of Jammu and Kashmir had ceased to exit upon the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35a of the Indian constitution. The articles were abrogated on August 5, 2019. Now, the State has been divided into the two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The story about the hysterectomies of women living in a village situated in Maharashtra’s Beed district, had caught the attention of international media as well as many women welfare organisations. Written by BusinessLine’s senior journalist, Radheshyam Jadhav, the story revolves around women who work in sugar cane farms of the district.

Earlier, this year, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had started re-printing Aadhaar cards on a pilot basis. This move - getting the Aadhaar card directly from UIDIAI – was aimed to help people looking for Aadhaar reprint centres.

5. Jet Airways crisis, Karvy Stock Broking, V G Siddhartha

In the world of markets, Karvy Stock Broking (KSBL) has been banned by SEBI for client defaults worth around Rs 2,000 crore making it one of the India’s largest cases of equity broker default. In an ex-parte interim order, SEBI banned Karvy from not only taking new clients but also from executing trades for current.

Commercial airline, Jet Airways, was grounded in the April after it was unable to repay its debts. The move was rather sudden and had taken the employees by surprise.

The death of VG Siddhartha, the founder of Coffee Day Enterprises had an impact on the industry at large. The incident also saw a fall in the company’s shares prices.

6. Stories about the Indian economy

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, had introduced a range of financial reforms (aka the Stimulus package), which included certain changes in the taxation system like those related to corporate taxes.

